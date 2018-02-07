No-Bake Raspberry Cheesecake Parfaits Recipe

Valentine's Day is 'round the corner, and if you need a simple, yet totally delicious (not to mention adorable-looking) dessert, then we have your back, girlfriend! We added a raspberry note to this tasty parfait to counterbalance the sweetness going on with the delicious cinnamon-flavored cookie...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved