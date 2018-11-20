No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Parfaits Recipe



Thanksgiving is 'round the corner, and if you need a quick, easy and above all, no-bake dessert recipe; then this post is for you!

As a lover of all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice, I was looking for tasty ways to use up the tons of pumpkins we have in the house this time of year... So I came up with these tasty parfaits that are slightly inspired by my pumpkin Tiramisu recipe, which I shared a few years ago here.Continue Reading »

