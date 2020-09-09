N.J. nursing home where 17 bodies were found in makeshift morgue hit with class-action lawsuit

September 9, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against a New Jersey nursing home where police found 17 bodies piled in a makeshift morgue during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit accuses Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, which operates two facilities in Sussex County, of not taking proper precautions to protect its residents against COVID-19 and failing to notify the families of the people whose bodies were stuffed in a small room back in April.