John Minchillo
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell offers President Biden all 30 NFL stadiums as COVID vaccination sites
February 5, 2021
From
www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
John Minchillo
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has offered all 30 NFL stadiums as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites.