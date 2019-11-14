The newest tech products from Apple, Amazon and more

Even though many of us would buy the latest greatest gadget at any time of the year, many manufacturers target the best new releases to coincide with the holidays.

It used to be that when November rolled around, everyone had a mission to snatch up that one must-have item. (Remember how hard it was to get the very first N64?)

This year, however, there are so many new gadgets that the problem isn't finding one ... it's finding the right one.

To help you get a better grasp on what's new and exciting from the biggest names in tech this year, we've put together this handy list of the latest and greatest releases.

New Apple products

AirPods Pro: $249

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds come with a number of thoughtful features that help you live your best life. For starters, they come with three sizes of silicone tips to provide a comfortable, custom fit. The adaptive EQ fine-tunes itself to deliver optimum sound based on the shape of your ear. Plus, they're both sweat- and water-resistant, making them perfect for the gym. If that isn't enough, these adjustable devices can isolate you from your environment with noise cancellation technology, or you can press a side sensor to switch to transparency mode to reconnect with the world around you.

New iPad (10.2-inch): $399.99

The new iPad is smaller than a piece of notebook paper and not much thicker, so it can go anywhere you go. With the latest iOS, the 10.2-inch Retina display can now have split and floating screens to make your multi-tasking moments are even more efficient. In short, nearly everything you need to do in your day-to-day, whether it's work or play, can be better accomplished using the new iPad.

iPhone 11: $1,099.99

With each model, Apple iPhones get more and more amazing. The Apple iPhone 11 is no exception as this resilient water- and dust-resistant device includes innovative features, remarkable speeds, and stress-reducing security. Since the iPhone has all but completely replaced the modern camera, it only makes sense that the most-hyped feature is the ingenious triple-camera system that allows you to shoot using either the ultra-wide, wide, or telephoto camera. Additionally, you get a 12-megapixel front camera with portrait mode, 4K video, and slow-motion.

Apple Watch Series 5: $414

The new Apple Watch Series 5 model is remarkable in the fact that it seems to have been designed with safety and self-care being the primary focus. It's still a top-of-the-line gadget that James Bond would envy, but the Series 5 is also a swim-proof health tool that features an electrocardiography app to help keep an eye on your heart and a noise app that lets you know when sounds are loud enough to damage your ears. Additionally, it has activity rings that help motivate you to keep moving so you can meet your fitness goals. And, if you have anyone you want to keep an extra close eye on, this model not only features fall detection, but it allows the wearer to send an emergency SOS.

New Amazon products

Echo Buds: $129.99

The new Amazon Echo Buds place all the power of Amazon's Alexa in your ear. Not only do these earbuds feature legendary Bose technology, which can either cancel out noise or let the world in, but the advanced microphone inside gives you hands-free access to Alexa - not a single tap is required to connect with your virtual assistant. Setting up the Echo Buds is almost as easy; just open the lid to the convenient charging case and wait for the blue light. Then, tap to finish the setup. A quick 15-minute charge will get you 2 hours of listening, a full charge gives you 5 hours, and the included charging case will let your Echo Buds last for up to 20 hours.

eero mesh WiFi router: $99

Greater coverage with no dead spots in your entire home is eero's goal. With one standalone wireless router, you can blanket up to 1,500 square feet of your home with fast, reliable WiFi coverage. The small, unobtrusive device can be placed virtually anywhere in your home, and with the app, it only takes about 10 minutes to get your system up and running. The best part of this technology, however, is its flexibility. If you discover a spot that is underperforming in any area of your home, you can expand your system at any time until you achieve optimum coverage.

Echo Studio: $199.99

There are now dozens of Echo devices, each designed to fit seamlessly into your life in its own special way. The Echo Studio is an immersive unit that features five speakers (one bass, three mid-range, and one tweeter) to produce a full and rich sonic landscape that allows you to enjoy your music with a richness you never imagined possible from such a small device. The Echo Studio features Dolby Atmos technology, and Alexa is always ready to assist you. Besides being able to fine-tune itself to the acoustics of any room, the Echo Studio can also serve as a home intercom system.

New Roku products

Roku Ultra: $99

Roku is the originator of streaming TV, and the Roku Ultra is a device to get excited about as this is the company's top-of-the-line model. With its quad-core processor, the Ultra is capable of the most heavy-duty streaming chores including HD, 4K, and HDR. The versatile remote can be used to create one-touch shortcuts, execute voice searches, and more. If you prefer to listen privately, a pair of JBL headphones that plug into the remote is also included. With the Roku Ultra, you have access to over 500,000 movies and television shows as well as live TV.

Roku Express: $29.99

If you're new to the streaming world, the Roku Express is probably better suited for your needs than the Ultra. This affordable model gives you access to free, live, and premium TV through the internet -- all you need to do is plug the included high-speed HDMI cable into your television, connect to your home WiFi network, and start watching. The remote isn't as fancy as the one you get with the Ultra, and you won't get all the bells and whistles like 4K definition and JBL headphones, but the Roku Express does give you access to all the same content, making it an awesome entry-level device.

Other new products:

GoPro HERO8: $399.99

The best just got better. If you made a dream list of everything you could possibly want in an action camera, that would be the features list on GoPro's new HERO8. HyperSmooth 2.0 featuring a Boost mode for extreme stabilization, intensified contrast with no blur, TimeWarp 2.0 that functions with just a tap, enhanced audio, built-in mounting, and a lighter-weight design are just some of what GoPro is offering with this new release. Additionally, it's waterproof down to 33 feet and built tough with a more durable lens. Capture the extreme moments in your adventure-driven life in incomparable detail with GoPro's HERO8.

Sonos Move: $399

No matter where you go, you should be able to experience your favorite playlists in rich and vibrant tonal textures. The Sonos Move is a rugged, portable speaker that produces crystal-clear sound wherever you are. The battery can last up to an impressive 10 hours and the shock-resistant casing can withstand rain, snow, dust, UV rays, heat, and cold. If you are at home, Sonos Move quickly and easily connects to your home WiFi network, giving you hands-free control with Alexa. When you're on the go, the built-in Bluetooth lets you pair with your favorite mobile device to deliver a sound quality that will satisfy even the most discriminating audiophile.

Garmin Venu: $419.99

Apple isn't the only high-tech sports watchmaker in town. For individuals seeking a comparable option to the Series 5, Garmin's Venu might be exactly what you're looking for. With an emphasis on aesthetics, this stylish offering looks as sharp as it runs. The Venu can track your heart rate, send you hydration reminders, monitor your respiration and sleep, keep an eye on your stress levels, and more. The best part about this purchase is you not only get the Garmin Venu Fitness GPS Smartwatch, but your bundle includes a USB charging cable, two HD screen protectors, and a PlayBetter portable charger.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.