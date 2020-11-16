  1. Home
New York rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt outside Texas Walmart

November 16, 2020 | 9:14am
Nelson Oliveira
New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a Texas parking lot over the weekend, authorities said. The Buffalo performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, had just parked his Rolls Royce outside a Walmart in Houston on Saturday afternoon when five masked crooks approached him and his two passengers and demanded their chains, according to police.