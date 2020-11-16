November 16, 2020 | 9:14amFrom www.nydailynews.com
New York rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt outside Texas Walmart
Bennett Raglin
New York rapper Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery at a Texas parking lot over the weekend, authorities said. The Buffalo performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, had just parked his Rolls Royce outside a Walmart in Houston on Saturday afternoon when five masked crooks approached him and his two passengers and demanded their chains, according to police.