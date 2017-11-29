  1. Home
The New Years Eve Cocktail Party in a Box

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Seri
Every year, we release a New Years Eve Party in a Box and every year, it blows out the door. I mean really, what better excuse is there to throw a party than New Years Eve?!

This year we stepped the New Years Eve Party in a Box up a notch by adding a set of our shatterproof “PARTY PEOPLE” cups that we designed for Govino. You can hang onto these bad boys forever!

