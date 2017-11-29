The New Years Eve Cocktail Party in a Box

Every year, we release a New Years Eve Party in a Box and every year, it blows out the door. I mean really, what better excuse is there to throw a party than New Years Eve?!
This year we stepped the New Years Eve Party in a Box up a notch by adding a set of our shatterproof “PARTY PEOPLE” cups that we designed for Govino. You can hang onto these bad boys forever!
This hotel brings an international spirit and international cuisine to Miami’s financial district.
Soon, people outside the US will have access to Kind products
The “happiest place on Earth” doesn’t have to be the most stressful place on Earth for parents