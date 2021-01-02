New Year’s reveler was dancing with gun when weapon went off, killing 4-year-old child in Texas: cops

A New Year’s Eve celebration turned into tragedy for a Texas family after a man dancing with a gun fired the weapon inside a Dallas-area home, fatally striking a 4-year-old boy in the head in an apparently accidental shooting, police said. Messiah Taplin was pronounced dead at a hospital just after 1 a.m. Friday, prompting a homicide investigation overnight and a manslaughter charge against the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Zantyler Foster-Hooks.