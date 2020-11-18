November 18, 2020 | 10:36amFrom www.nydailynews.com
New video shows teen leaving home days before he was found dead in Louisiana sugar cane field
Police in Louisiana have found a new video showing a Black teen leaving his dad’s home and getting into a car days before his dead body was found in a sugar cane field, a mysterious case that has sparked calls for a hate crime investigation. Authorities said the Oct. 30 footage appears to show Quawan “Bobby” Charles sitting outside a neighboring business before running toward a car driven by a friend’s mother.