  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

New video shows Florida cop kneeling on black man’s neck in recent arrest

June 3, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By

Police in Florida have released a helicopter video showing a now-suspended officer kneeling on a suspect’s neck and head, the same unauthorized restraining method used in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. The video, released Tuesday by the Sarasota Police Department, appears to show 27-year-old Patrick Carroll resisting arrest during a domestic battery investigation on May 18 — a week before Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.