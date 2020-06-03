June 3, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
New video shows Florida cop kneeling on black man’s neck in recent arrest
Police in Florida have released a helicopter video showing a now-suspended officer kneeling on a suspect’s neck and head, the same unauthorized restraining method used in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. The video, released Tuesday by the Sarasota Police Department, appears to show 27-year-old Patrick Carroll resisting arrest during a domestic battery investigation on May 18 — a week before Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.