Shutterstock
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

New U.S. guidelines advise against sweets for tots, maintain recommended alcohol max for men

December 29, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
Shutterstock

They’re icing out tots — but not asking men to cut down further on booze.