May 11, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
New prosecutor named to investigate killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Georgia’s attorney general was expected to appoint a special prosecutor Monday to lead the Ahmaud Arbery case, according to multiple reports and an attorney for the jogger’s family. If confirmed, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes would be the fourth prosecutor involved in the highly publicized killing, which came to light last week after a video of the Feb. 23 shooting was posted on social media.