November 9, 2020 | 9:06amFrom www.nydailynews.com
New Mexico woman accused of killing grandfather, hiding body in tool chest
A New Mexico woman gave her 83-year-old grandfather a lethal dose of medication and stuffed his remains in a tool chest before fleeing the state, authorities said. Candy Jo Webb, who was caught in Florida last week after a multi-state manhunt, fed an unknown amount of Xanax and Ambien to the victim before discarding his body on Oct. 15, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety said in a news release.