November 27, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
New documentary ‘Dear Santa’ peeks inside the USPS’s Operation Santa program
Every year, hundreds of thousands of letters to Santa go through the USPS system, asking for everything from toys to food. The program takes letters from kids in need, matches them up with donors and helps make Christmas wishes come true. “Dear Santa,” out Dec. 4, takes viewers inside the program showing the kids writing the letters, the postal workers who sort and categorize them and the adoptees who go out and purchase the gifts they ask for.