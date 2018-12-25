New and Old Holiday Traditions

Our little team comes from very different walks of life. I grew up just across the Hudson river in NJ, Maggie is from Buffalo, Shaylan from Boston, and Seri of course is our little Canadian. Our diverse backgrounds mean we have very different holiday traditions.

As we’ve made up our own office traditions like our holiday party, Christmas gift exchange, tree decorating and more, one of my favorite things to do is to exchange stories about how we spent the holidays growing up. It’s a little something extra special to know about everyone & I love it!

So this year for Christmas we thought it would be cute to share each of our traditions!