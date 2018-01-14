Netflix Reveals Rotten Truths of Industrial Food Industry

A new Netflix six-part documentary series, “Rotten,” exposes the various forms of corruption and fraud within the global food and agricultural industry. Each episode analyzes the scandals and controversies of different food sectors, from criminal exploitation in the United States fishing industry to “Honeygate”, the largest global food laundering and prosecution case in history.

“Rotten gives food the true crime treatment, diving deep into the food production underworld to expose the corruption, waste, and real dangers behind [our] everyday eating habits,” says Netflix of the new series.

Produced by Zero Point Zero, the production company behind Anthony Bourdain’s recent food waste documentary, the series is a combination of original reporting, expert opinion, and personal stories from the U.S. and across the globe. Interviewees range from consumers, small farmers, and corporate representatives to doctors, lawyers, and law enforcement personnel.

Each episode focuses on a specific subset of the food industry, covering the honey, garlic, poultry, dairy, and seafood industries, as well as examining the rising rates of food allergies in America. Within each episode, Rotten investigates the economic factors that shape the food system and the challenges and consequences of an increasingly global food trade network.

“In a world where huge global supply-chains are increasingly intertwined and consolidated, this series starts on your dinner plate… and follows the money to the shocking consequences—intended or not—of regulation, innovation, and greed,” says Netflix.

“Rotten” serves to inform consumers wishing to further their knowledge of the true origins of their food and the growing problems the food and agricultural industries face, both now and in the future.



“Rotten” is now streaming on Netflix.

