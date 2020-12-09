Neo-Nazi group member gets 16 months in prison for threatening journalists who exposed anti-Semitism

December 9, 2020 | 3:59pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
A 21-year-old member of a violent neo-Nazi group was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday for taking part in a campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists and advocates who worked to expose anti-Semitism in America. Johnny Garza, of Arizona, previously admitted in court that he helped deliver disturbing messages to the victims’ homes so they would “wake up one morning and find themselves terrorized by targeted propaganda,” authorities said.