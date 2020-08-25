August 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Neighbor who recorded Jacob Blake’s shooting was ‘very angry,’ traumatized by incident
The man who recorded the now-viral video of Jacob Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin described the scene he saw from his window Sunday as “highly disturbing” and said he’s traumatized by it. “I was very angry at that moment,” Raysean White told CNN in an interview Monday. “I had so many mixed emotions, I didn’t even know how to feel. And it didn’t happen to me, I was just witnessing it and recording it.”