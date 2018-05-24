This Negroni will cost you $1,250 in Midtown Manhattan

Get it while you can...

* Drink this cocktail slow. For a whopping $1,250, you’re going to want to savor every sip.

The Midtown lounge Fine & Rare (9 E. 37th St.) will serve up the Luxury Negroni Sbagliato during Negroni Week , June 4 to 10, an effort to raise money for charities around the globe through sales of the Italian cocktail.

Normal Negronis are made with one-part gin, one-part vermouth rosso, and one-part Campari and garnished with an orange peel.

The fancy Fine & Rare version is a mix of Campari, Armand de Brignac Brut Rose (a Champagne blend) and Nolet’s Reserve Gin. Nolet’s Reserve, which retails for $700 a bottle, has notes of saffron and verbena. The blend is served over an ice sphere that’s speckled with gold flakes, and then topped with orange bitters and zest.

For each Luxury Negroni Sbagliato sold during Negroni Week, $1,000 will be donated to CORE (coregives.org), which benefits kids of food and beverage workers going through life-altering circumstances, ranging from a death in the family and medical issues to the loss of a home.

* This hipster hot dog is taking up residence in Brooklyn for the summer. The Ides, a rooftop bar at the Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave.) in Williamsburg, is now serving house-made franks made by Reynard, the hotel’s upscale New American eatery.

The hot dogs, which go for a hefty $13, will be sold Friday to Sunday through the end of summer. They’re made from “responsibly sourced” beef and pork in a lamb casing, are poached in beer and bay leaf, and topped with fermented ramps, house-made yellow mustard, crispy shallots, and celery salt. They’ll come on sourdough potato rolls made at Reynard.

On the horizon...

* It’s the most wonderful time of the year for ice cream lovers. Enjoy unlimited amounts of the frozen treat from various vendors at the second annual Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl New York , happening June 1-3 in Bryant Park. Tickets, available on-site or at eventbrite.com, cost $25 per day, with all proceeds going to charity.

Money will benefit The Jimmy Fund, which raises money to support care and research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

This year’s event will feature ice cream from both national brands and local artisanal spots, from Brooklyn to Italy, all donated for charity.

Häagen-Dazs will be there all three days, handing out flavors making their New York debut, like Non-Dairy Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle.

Other companies taking part include Adirondack Creamery, Baskin-Robbins, Ben & Jerry’s, Big Gay Ice Cream, Breyers, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, Sambazon, Talenti, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Vice Cream and Wafels & Dinges.

The fun doesn’t end with the ice cream itself. Breads Bakery is providing pastries to accompany the frozen goods at the event. And Italian brand Loacker will be making wafer “spoons” to scoop up the goods.

The event takes place at the Midtown park’s Fountain Terrace (off Sixth Ave. & 41st St.) on June 1 and 2 from noon to 9 p.m.; and June 3 from noon to 7 p.m.