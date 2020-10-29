Nectar Lush Mattress review

Without the proper mattress, sleep can leave your body feeling unrested.

A sore neck, stiff back, or hip pain could be signs that your mattress isn't doing what it’s supposed to: providing comfort and support for restorative slumber.

Nectar brands its Lush mattress as a high-end memory foam mattress that delivers superior support, isolates motion, and remains cool-to-the-touch through the night. The company says these features promote deep, restful sleep.

We wanted to see if this bed-in-a-box mattress could really deliver on better-quality sleep, even for people with a partner who tosses and turns through the night.

How we tested the Nectar Lush mattress

Before switching to the Nectar Lush, we slept on a low-quality budget mattress for a few years and a $1,000 full-sized Sealy foam mattress, which was OK in the beginning but had become rather uncomfortable after almost a decade of use.

We replaced the cheap mattress and the worn-out Sealy with a new Nectar Lush and tested it among side and stomach sleepers who had been experiencing discomfort on prior mattresses. We gathered info over months to see how the Nectar Lush compared to cheap and name-brand mattresses over time, especially among people sharing a bed with a partner who tends to move a lot in the night.

How is the Nectar Lush mattress made?

The Nectar Lush mattress combines five layers of premium materials to create a 12-inch thick mattress meant to provide comfort and support while you sleep without transferring motion. Nectar claims their memory foam has a higher density than other foam products so it can deliver a combination of bounce, fast recovery, and mobility.

It features a gel foam coating on top intended to regulate body temperature throughout the night. Additionally, the cover of the Nectar Lush is designed to draw heat away from the body so the top of the mattress feels cool to the touch. Finally, the dense bottom layer of this mattress is supposed to provide a stabilizing base that is required for fully supported rest.

Nectar Lush first impressions

When Nectar delivered our mattress, they dropped it off in the lobby of our building. The colorful purple branding on the box made it clear what was inside. Even though the mattress was rolled up tightly and wrapped in plastic to keep it compact, the box was still large and very heavy, which made it difficult for one person to move. We recommend getting a friend or family member to help you transport the box to your bedroom, especially if it involves going up any stairs.

We unboxed the mattress by opening one end and sliding the roll free. After cutting the plastic off, the mattress unrolled and expanded into its regular shape. As expected with most door-delivered mattresses, there was an odor, but after leaving it to off-gas for approximately 24 hours, the smell did go away.

Nectar Lush experience

Off the bat, we thought sleeping on the Nectar Lush was very comfortable. The mattress gives a little but still is firm enough that we felt we had adequate support where needed. When waking up in the morning, our joints and bones felt more relaxed and refreshed compared to our experience with prior mattresses. Lighter sleepers woke up less throughout the night, even when sleeping with a restless partner.

Nectar Lush featuresMotion transfer

The design of the Nectar Lush is meant to absorb kinetic energy, thus making it easier for those sharing a bed to stay asleep through the night — even if one person is a restless sleeper. We found that those who tend to toss and turn throughout the night disrupted their partner’s sleep less on the Nectar Lush than on previous mattresses.

Temperature

This mattress performed as expected and helped us to keep a consistent and comfortable sleeping temperature throughout the night, even for typically hot sleepers.

Cost

A queen-size Nectar Lush mattress costs $1,599, and discounts are often available. We found the mattress to be worth the price, particularly because the slightly less expensive foam mattresses we tried from Sealy did not provide the same restful sleeping experience.

Who would benefit the most from the Nectar Lush?

If you’re a restless sleeper or you sleep with one, the Nectar Lush can help you or your partner achieve undisturbed sleep with its motion absorbing qualities. The Nectar Lush would be best for those who prefer a firm mattress with a bit of softness — something that securely cradles an individual while they sleep. In our testing, we discovered that this construction tends to feel most comfortable for stomach sleepers.

Nectar Lush pros

In our experience, the Nectar Lush mattress was highly effective at absorbing movement so there was no motion transfer between individuals — making this a great mattress for anyone who shares a bed with a restless sleeper.

It’s a reasonably priced mattress that only has a brief off-gassing period and offers a sufficient level of firmness for stomach sleepers, which can keep hips and midsection from sinking too far into the mattress. If for any reason you decide this mattress is not right for you during the one-year trial period, the company will remove the mattress and deliver it to a local charity for you.

Nectar Lush cons

If you aren’t a stomach sleeper, this mattress might feel a little bit firmer than you’re used to. The product is heavy and may require help with moving after delivery.

Is the Nectar Lush worth it?

The Nectar Lush is a comfortable mattress that provides impressive support, especially for stomach sleepers. It can help with achieving deeper sleep and alleviating joint pain. If your current mattress is merely tolerable, the Nectar Lush is worth your consideration — especially if a restless partner is keeping you awake.

