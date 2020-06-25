  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Nearly a third of Pakistan’s pilots are flying with fake licenses and ‘don’t have flying experience'

June 25, 2020 | 5:32pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Fareed Khan

Nearly 1/3 of Pakistan's pilots are unlicensed and in: official