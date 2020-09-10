U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Nearly $500K stashed in chair heading to Dominican Republic seized at Miami airport

September 10, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A furniture crate headed for the Dominican Republic contained nearly $500,000 in stashed cash.