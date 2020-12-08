December 8, 2020 | 4:41pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Nearly 160 minors and adults busted at massive underground party in COVID-stricken L.A. County
Dozens of minors and more than 100 adults were arrested over the weekend after deputies broke up a massive underground party that Los Angeles County officials described as a coronavirus “superspreader” event. Authorities raiding the Saturday night bash in Palmdale also found six guns and rescued a girl who was being “sexually exploited,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters in a news conference Tuesday.