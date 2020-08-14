Handout
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Nazi sympathizer who used an AR-15 to shoot an unarmed woman fleeing with his swastika flag claims self-defense, gets bond lowered

August 14, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Brian Niemietz
Handout

AR-15 toting Nazi sympathizer who shot a woman fleeing with his swastika flag claims self-defense