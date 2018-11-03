  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Nature Connects with LEGO at the Louisville Zoo

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Nature Connects with LEGO at the Louisville Zoo

As season pass holders, we don’t really need a reason to visit our lovely local Louisville Zoo.  Nature Connects with LEGO certainly caught our attention, though, and we had to make a special trip!  Beautiful addition to our already fabulous local attraction. The Nature Connects with LEGO exhibit has now ended, but we captured some […]

The post Nature Connects with LEGO at the Louisville Zoo appeared first on Rural Mom.