Naked Wines review

A taste for wine can get expensive, particularly if you're paying retail prices for every bottle. On top of that, it can often be difficult to find the types of wine you like within your budget.

Naked Wines claims to have a solution for wine lovers who don't want to pay a small fortune for great wine. This wine delivery service claims to save customers up to 60 percent on wine by connecting customers directly to small wineries, thereby cutting through sales and marketing expenses that would normally be passed onto customers.

Naked Wines says the nature of their program means that every customer receives insider access and prices for wines they would never find in stores.

We were curious about this wine subscription, so we tested the initial trial and monthly membership program. Here's what we found out.

What is Naked Wines?

Naked Wines markets itself as part wine club, part patronage. The aim of the service is to connect wine-loving customers with independent winemakers who can benefit the most from the customer's monthly membership dollars. Naked Wines says that the wines available on its site come from award-winning independent winemakers who you won't find in your local grocery store or wine shop.

How much does Naked Wines cost?

As part of the intro offer, Naked Wines sends you six bottles -- all red, all white, or mixed -- for $39.99 plus tax. You'll have 30 days to decide if you want to continue with the service or cancel. There is no fee to cancel. If you choose to become an "Angel'' monthly member, you'll be prompted to schedule a monthly payment into your account on the day of your choice.

We decided to add $40 to our account each month, but you can add as much as $100 per month. As an Angel, you'll pay membership prices and, unlike some wine clubs that charge a membership fee on top of the cost of wine, the monthly deposit goes directly into your account so that you can use the full amount to purchase wine whenever you'd like. If needed, you have the option to skip a monthly deposit.

How does Naked Wines work?

When we signed up for the intro offer, we were asked to choose between a box of six reds, six whites, or a mix of both. We selected a mix because we wanted to get a better idea of what Naked Wines offers. Shipping was free and the delivery was simple (more on that below). Included in the intro offer is 30-day access to the Angel prices and perks.

Are Naked Wines any good?

As part of our intro offer, we received four reds and two whites. Overall, the wine we received met or exceeded our expectations. Our favorites included a smooth, medium-bodied pinot noir from Santa Barbara, Calif.; a young cabernet franc from Lodi, Calif., that paired nicely with spicy pasta; and a crisp white from Lisbon, Portugal that would be great for a picnic or beach day.

All of the wines we received were from 2018 or 2019, and we found ourselves wishing we had decanted a few of the reds before drinking. Young wines aren't unexpected from a wine club that aims to support emerging winemakers, and some of these wines were delicious as is. The price an Angel would pay for these bottles ranged from $8.99 for the Portuguese white wine to $18.99 for a Napa Valley red blend.

Is Naked Wines worth it?

As an Angel, you receive lower prices and perks, like free bottles of wine and free shipping on cases. You also have the option to hand-select the wine you purchase. We found quite a few highly rated bottles priced around $10. Right now, the most expensive bottle of red wine is just under $40. Naked Wines says they price their wine based partly on customer ratings.

Wine options: We found that most of the wine is from the United States, primarily northern California and the Pacific Northwest. However, there are some exceptions, like the Portuguese white we received in our intro offer.

Wine reviews: The wine available through Naked Wines is reviewed by customers. While most reviews are very thorough, they are more in line with an "everyday" palate type of review than an expert review. We found the reviews helpful and were able to find some tasty wine off of these customer recommendations. If you prefer an expert recommendation, Naked Wines also provides sommelier feedback, including serving advice and food pairing for most wines. We found the sommelier feedback was best for selecting a wine that impressed.

Winemakers: Naked Wines sent us email updates about the winemakers from whom we purchased wine. We enjoyed reading their stories and learning how the Angel program benefited their businesses. When selecting wine, Naked Wines allows you to filter by winemaker to make it easier to support your favorites.

Naked Wines delivery process

We found the delivery process to be well organized and relatively simple. Since you have to sign for the wine delivery, the company is very good about sending you email updates. We got an email with tracking info as soon as they began picking out our wines, then another email once the wine shipped. We also got email and text alerts with updates. When the box arrived it was packaged very securely and all the bottles were packed separately. There were also handles on the box to make carrying easier.

Naked Wines customer service

Naked Wines promises that if you don't love the wine you receive, they'll refund your purchase. While we enjoyed our wine and didn't have a reason to contact customer service, the prompt shipping and easy communication make us think this promise would be honored without much hassle.

Naked Wines pros

If you're ordering a lot of wine, we found that the savings rack up pretty quickly. If you drink at least $40 worth of wine a month and you enjoy New World wines, we'd suggest trying the intro offer to see if it's a good fit for you. The delivery process is easy and we found a number of enjoyable wines on the website.

Naked Wines cons

For more casual wine drinkers, the $40 a month commitment may be a little steep. On the other end of the spectrum, Naked Wines may also be the wrong fit for someone who prefers a wine merchant to curate their wine selection.

Bottom line

The Naked Wines Angel loyalty program is a great option for those who enjoy quality New World wine and want to feel like they're supporting the winemaking community. This service can be budget-friendly, particularly if you're willing to purchase a case at a time.

