August 18, 2020 | 3:39pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Naked Florida man caught on video knocking on 7-year-old’s window on multiple nights
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office
The parents of a young Florida girl had a disturbing surprise when they installed a security camera in their home last week. They learned a naked neighbor was trespassing on their property almost every night and was repeatedly knocking on their 7-year-old’s bedroom window, a bizarre discovery that ended in felony charges against him over the weekend, authorities said.