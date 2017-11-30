My Pink & Copper Christmas Party

If you've seem my blog posts lately, you'd have noticed how much the pink and copper combo is influencing my party styling these days! Millennial pink is a super hot trend right now, and paired with the cool metallic shine from copper accents, makes for a festive and oh-so girly table, whatever the...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved