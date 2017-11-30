My Pink & Copper Christmas Party

If you've seem my blog posts lately, you'd have noticed how much the pink and copper combo is influencing my party styling these days! Millennial pink is a super hot trend right now, and paired with the cool metallic shine from copper accents, makes for a festive and oh-so girly table, whatever the...
Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved
The original holiday commercial ended with a giant cliffhanger
Sip Sip has been going strong on Harbour Island for 15 years
The “happiest place on Earth” doesn’t have to be the most stressful place on Earth for parents