My Boobie's Story.

Watching the News this weekend has gotten me down. My Boobie and Zaidy survived the holocaust and because of their fight through that horrific time, I’m here today. I have gone ahead and (finally) posted my Boobie (Grandmother’s) story on our blog. Scroll to the end of the post to read it if you would like. She is my hero. She is now 97 years young. She is still with us and I thank G-d for her presence in my life every day.

My husband and I chose to raise our children Jewish because of what our ancestors went through to bring us into this world. Our children went to a Jewish preschool and now attend Hebrew school weekly and in the future will be Bar Mitzvah’d. We make it a priority to speak of our Jewish traditions in our home and celebrate the Jewish holidays.