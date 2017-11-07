My Al Fresco Boho Chic Thanksgiving Table

To kick off our autumnal post series, I'm sharing a gorgeous al fresco Thanksgiving tablescape that I styled, along with a video that we help will inspire your own celebrations! This table decor has all the things we love and trending in the party scene right now: copper accents, pink hues and a...
Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved
It doesn’t matter how late at night you ordered it. In the morning, it’s gone bad
Check the wait time for your favorite restaurant before leaving the house
They are different than the normal age-related forgetfulness
Millions of fire extinguishers sold over the past 44 years have been recalled, so you’ll want to check yours
You will be in awe of certain places that remind you of a fairytale and sites where nature shows off its magic