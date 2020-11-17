Murad Clarifying Cleanser review

For those with acne-prone, oily, or combination skin, a skincare regime that includes an effective clarifying cleanser could do wonders for your skin by treating acne and removing excess oil.

The advantages of face cleansing are obvious: cleaner, clearer, and healthier skin. Still, some cleansers aren’t for everyone — their formula may not work for your skin, leaving the face prone to breakouts, or rough and flaky due to dryness.

Murad claims to solve this problem with their own clarifying cleanser. They call it “the ultimate acne gel cleanser” — one that helps dissolve excess oil, purify pores, clear existing blemishes, and prevent future breakouts.

Can Murad’s Clarifying Cleanser help keep acne breakouts and oily skin under control? We tested it among people with combination and acne-prone skin for six months. Here’s what we found.

How to use Murad Clarifying Cleanser

We began using Murad Clarifying Cleanser as directed on the bottle: daily, morning and evening. However, it wasn’t long until we realized that this cleanser dried our skin if we used it too often. After some experimenting, we ended up scaling our usage back to three to four times a week, usually in the evenings. This helped keep dryness and the flakiness in check. Like many skincare products, less is often more effective.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser effectiveness

Murad claims that this cleanser “helps dissolve excess oil, purify pores, clear existing blemishes, and prevent future breakouts.” After using this product, we found this to be true. We noticed that our skin was less oily and our acne less inflamed after three uses. After six months with this cleanser, we noticed less oily skin and fewer and less severe breakouts.

Like many acne-fighting cleansers, Murad Clarifying Cleanser is formulated with salicylic acid, which dries out the excess oil (sebum) in your pores. The cleanser is also made with green tea extract to soothe skin irritation.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser packaging

The packaging and design of Murad Clarifying Cleanser were straightforward. The plastic tube is reminiscent of many other cleansers in this price range, and it fits nicely in a medicine cabinet. We’ve never had a problem with spills or leaks, even when traveling.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser routine

We found success with this product after incorporating it into a pre-established skincare routine which included a host of other skincare and acne treatment products. We found it was most effective at the end of a long day, to help take off makeup and clean our face. Once our face was clean, we followed it up with a vitamin C serum, a moisturizer, and an eye cream.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser cost

At $32 for 6.75 ounces, this clarifying cleanser is comparable to what you’d spend on other brand-name cleansers, though more expensive than your go-to drugstore pick.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser pros

What impressed us the most with Murad Clarifying Cleanser was how fast we saw results. We saw a reduction in oil and acne after only three uses, and other testers have said they’ve seen improvements in their skin after a week.

The product also manages to find a balance between effective and gentle. While it may be a bit too powerful for some skin types, most users will adjust to the cleanser within a few weeks, if not sooner.

Murad Clarifying Cleanser cons

As mentioned above, Murad Clarifying Cleanser can be harsh on some skin types — we found that dry, combination, and sensitive skin are all susceptible to dryness and flakiness. We scaled back usage to three or four times per week, and that seemed to fix the problem for us, but that strategy may not work for everyone.

Is Murad Clarifying Cleanser worth it?

Murad Clarifying Cleanser is a powerful face cleanser. It’s fast-acting, effective, and a little goes a long way. If you’re looking to upgrade from your usual drugstore cleanser, this is a great option.

Like most skincare products, what works for one individual may not work for the next. We found that this cleanser kept acne and oily skin at bay if we only used it a few times a week. Based on our experience and Murad’s relatively clean formula, we think the Murad Clarifying Cleanser is worth trying for those with combination or oily, acne-prone skin.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

