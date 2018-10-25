  1. Home
Mulled Wine Cake Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Ingredients
For the Cake:

  • 1/2 cup Walnuts, (50g)
  • 1/4 cup Coconut Oil, melted + additional for the pan
  • 1/4 cup Coconut Sugar
  • 1/2 cup Honey
  • 6 Eggs, separated (at room temperature)
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons Orange Zest, packed (about 1 large orange)
  • 7 tablespoons Cabernet Sauvignon, at room temperature
  • 3/4 cup Tapioca Starch, (90g)
  • 3/4 cup Coconut Flour, sifted (66g)
  • 4 teaspoons Baking Soda
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons Chinese Five Spice
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Ground Cloves
  • 1/3 cup Dried Cranberries, diced (47g)

For the Glaze:

  • 3/4 cup Coconut Sugar
  • 6 tablespoons Cabernet Sauvignon
  • 3 tablespoons Butter
  • 2 Cinnamon Sticks
  • 6 Whole Cloves
  • 3 tablespoons Good Quality Rum
  • 1/4 cup Fresh Orange Juice, (about 1 large orange)

Directions

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F and place the walnuts on a small baking pan. Cook until golden brown and nutty smelling, about 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together the coconut oil and coconut sugar until mixed. Add in the honey, egg yolks (placing the egg whites in a separate large bowl) orange zest and wine and beat until well combined.
  3. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the tapioca starch, coconut flour, baking soda, five spice, cinnamon, salt and cloves. Once mixed, stir in the craisins.
  4. Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and beat with the mixer until well combined.
  5. Clean the beaters off VERY well and beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes. Fold them in a little at a time, VERY gently into the batter until no white streaks remain. You want to be nice and gentle, so you don’t deflate the egg whites.
  6. Generously grease a Bundt Pan and sprinkle the chopped walnuts evenly over the bottom. Gently spoon the cake batter over top, spreading it out smoothly and evenly.
  7. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 34-35 minutes. Once removed from the oven, let it sit for 10 minutes before you begin glazing.
  8. Once the cake has 10 minutes left in the oven, it’s time to make the glaze! Combine the coconut sugar, wine, butter, cinnamon sticks and cloves in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisking frequently. Once the mixture comes to a boil, cook, stirring CONSTANTLY, until it begins to thicken and coat the back of a spoon, about 6-7 minutes.
  9. Remove from heat and stir in the brandy and orange juice until combined. Let sit while the cake rests for 10 minutes out of the oven
  10. Pour the glaze into a measuring cup and remove the cloves and cinnamon sticks (you should have about 8.5oz of glaze.) Use a long wooden skewer to poke holes ALL OVER the cake – you want to poke a lot of them! Pour all but 3 oz of the glaze over top of the cake. If it pools anywhere, just poke some more holes in that spot! Let the cake stand for 10 minutes to absorb the glaze.
  11. After 10 minutes, gently flip the cake out of the pan. Use a toothpick to poke mole holes all over the top of the cake. Using a basing brush, brush the top of the cake with all the remaining glaze.
  12. Cover the cake and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, up to overnight, so all the glaze gets absorbed.
  13. When ready to serve, let the cake come to room temperature and then slice and DEVOUR!

Notes

  • As with all gluten free baking, please weigh your flours to ensure results.

