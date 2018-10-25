Mulled Wine Cake Recipe

Ingredients
For the Cake:
- 1/2 cup Walnuts, (50g)
- 1/4 cup Coconut Oil, melted + additional for the pan
- 1/4 cup Coconut Sugar
- 1/2 cup Honey
- 6 Eggs, separated (at room temperature)
- 2 1/2 teaspoons Orange Zest, packed (about 1 large orange)
- 7 tablespoons Cabernet Sauvignon, at room temperature
- 3/4 cup Tapioca Starch, (90g)
- 3/4 cup Coconut Flour, sifted (66g)
- 4 teaspoons Baking Soda
- 1 1/4 teaspoons Chinese Five Spice
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Ground Cloves
- 1/3 cup Dried Cranberries, diced (47g)
For the Glaze:
- 3/4 cup Coconut Sugar
- 6 tablespoons Cabernet Sauvignon
- 3 tablespoons Butter
- 2 Cinnamon Sticks
- 6 Whole Cloves
- 3 tablespoons Good Quality Rum
- 1/4 cup Fresh Orange Juice, (about 1 large orange)
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F and place the walnuts on a small baking pan. Cook until golden brown and nutty smelling, about 10-12 minutes. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together the coconut oil and coconut sugar until mixed. Add in the honey, egg yolks (placing the egg whites in a separate large bowl) orange zest and wine and beat until well combined.
- In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the tapioca starch, coconut flour, baking soda, five spice, cinnamon, salt and cloves. Once mixed, stir in the craisins.
- Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and beat with the mixer until well combined.
- Clean the beaters off VERY well and beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes. Fold them in a little at a time, VERY gently into the batter until no white streaks remain. You want to be nice and gentle, so you don’t deflate the egg whites.
- Generously grease a Bundt Pan and sprinkle the chopped walnuts evenly over the bottom. Gently spoon the cake batter over top, spreading it out smoothly and evenly.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 34-35 minutes. Once removed from the oven, let it sit for 10 minutes before you begin glazing.
- Once the cake has 10 minutes left in the oven, it’s time to make the glaze! Combine the coconut sugar, wine, butter, cinnamon sticks and cloves in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisking frequently. Once the mixture comes to a boil, cook, stirring CONSTANTLY, until it begins to thicken and coat the back of a spoon, about 6-7 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in the brandy and orange juice until combined. Let sit while the cake rests for 10 minutes out of the oven
- Pour the glaze into a measuring cup and remove the cloves and cinnamon sticks (you should have about 8.5oz of glaze.) Use a long wooden skewer to poke holes ALL OVER the cake – you want to poke a lot of them! Pour all but 3 oz of the glaze over top of the cake. If it pools anywhere, just poke some more holes in that spot! Let the cake stand for 10 minutes to absorb the glaze.
- After 10 minutes, gently flip the cake out of the pan. Use a toothpick to poke mole holes all over the top of the cake. Using a basing brush, brush the top of the cake with all the remaining glaze.
- Cover the cake and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, up to overnight, so all the glaze gets absorbed.
- When ready to serve, let the cake come to room temperature and then slice and DEVOUR!
Notes
- As with all gluten free baking, please weigh your flours to ensure results.
