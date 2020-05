That money would be on top of $3.9 blllion allocated to the agency under an earlier stimulus bill — and it still won’t be enough to plug a gaping hole in MTA finances caused largely by a plunge of more than 90% in transit ridership, said MTA chairman Pat Foye. Altogether, the agency’s finances will be short a total of $10.4 billion during 2020 and 2021, Foye said.