December 8, 2020 | 12:52pmFrom www.nydailynews.com
Mount Everest, world’s highest mountain, just got a little taller
Mount Everest, the world’s highest point above sea level, just got a bit taller Tuesday after China and Nepal jointly announced a new official height for the iconic mountain. The two countries, which had long disagreed about Everest’s exact height, said the mountain measures 8,848.86 meters, or 29,031.7 feet. The new figure is slightly higher than Nepal’s previous estimate and about 13 feet higher than China’s.