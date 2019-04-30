Mother's Day gifts for music-loving moms

You want to get your mom something special this Mother's Day to show you appreciate her and value her interests -- so what's the perfect gift for a music-loving mom? She already has a brimming record collection and she's had years to buy all the instruments she needs, but there must be something she doesn't have yet or that needs upgrading.

We know not everyone's spending limits for Mother's Day are different, so we've separated out our favorite gifts for music-loving moms into a range of budgets.

Headphones

Are you the one who's always asking your mom to turn down her music, rather than the other way around? A pair of headphones will let your mom can listen to her favorite songs without disturbing the rest of the house or while she's on the go.

If you're on a tight budget: Symphonized NRG 3.0 Earbuds

The wooden construction of these earbuds makes them look expensive, but they're actually reasonably priced. Sure, they don't have quite the range of high-end headphones, but the sound quality is decent, and they have some nice extra features, such as voice controls.

If you have a little to spend: Sennheiser HD 201 Lightweight Over Ear Headphones

Sennheiser's HD 201 headphones aren't high-tech, but you get some excellent headphones at an affordable mid-range price if you forgo all the bells and whistles. They give you dynamic sound with rich, deep bass.

If you want to splurge: Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones

Anyone who truly wants to spoil their music-loving mom should consider buying Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones. From one of the top names in high-end audio, they provide exceptional sound quality and impressive noise cancelling abilities (something all moms dream of).

Music-related jewelry

Moms who love jewelry as much as they love music might like a mother's day gift that combines both interests.

If you're on a tight budget: Sabrina Silver Small Stainless Steel Musical Eighth Note Stud Earrings

These cute musical note earrings are ideal for moms who like simple, understated jewelry. What's more, they're easy on your wallet.

If you have a little to spend: Soan The Best Music Note Pendant Necklace

We love the way that this necklace combines a treble clef and a bass clef to form a heart, and we bet your mom will, too. It's crafted from sterling silver and comes on an 18-inch chain.

If you want to splurge: Music Jewelry 14k White Gold Diamond Treble Clef Charm Music Note Pendant Necklace

Made from white gold and studded with diamonds, this treble clef necklace has a relatively high price tag, but it is a lovely piece of jewelry that your mom will treasure.

Wireless speakers

You can find both portable wireless speakers and models that need to be plugged into a power outlet but let you play music via Bluetooth from your phone or using an app.

If you're on a tight budget: Amazon Echo Dot

The Echo Dot provides exceptional value. Not only is it a wireless speaker to play music, it will also allow your mom to control any compatible smart home devices.

If you have a little to spend: JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Stereo Bluetooth Speaker

A completely wireless portable Bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 3 Splashproof Portable Stereo Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for moms who like to listen to music anywhere and everywhere. It's even splashproof for using in the shower.

If you want to splurge: Sonos Play:1

The Sonos Play:1 provides exceptional sound quality for a compact speaker and comes with its own app to allow users to stream music from a wide range of services, including Spotify, Amazon, and Pandora.

Music-themed artwork

Musical moms often have all the albums, sheet music, and books about music that they can handle, but your mom might enjoy a piece of artwork that gives a nod to her love of music.

If you're on a tight budget: 4 Pieces Canvas Wall Art Set

You'll be surprised how affordable this set of music-related canvases is. The set features four 12-inch square canvases featuring a guitar, piano, phonograph, and drum set. It merges classic and contemporary styles to produce something that would look great in the majority of homes.

If you have a little to spend: wall26 3 Piece Canvas Wall Art

This is a set of three canvases designed to be hung in a row. What's great about the image is that at first glance you might think it's just a landscape scene of trees reflected in the water, but they form the shape of a guitar. An excellent subtle choice if you don't want to go too far with the music theme.

If you want to splurge: Everfun Art Hand Painted Large Oil Painting on Canvas

As it's painted by hand, this piece of art would make an exceptionally special Mother's Day gift, though it might stretch some budgets. It consists of several musical instruments painted in a bold impressionistic style. You can choose from either framed or unframed options in a range of sizes.

