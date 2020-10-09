  1. Home
Mother, sisters of Black teen killed by police among dozens arrested at Wisconsin protest

October 9, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

The mother and three sisters of a Black teen who was killed by police in Wisconsin were “snatched” from their vehicles and arrested Thursday while “peacefully protesting," a lawyer for the family said. Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, and sister Tristiana Cole were also taken to the hospital following the arrest in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee where the 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in February.