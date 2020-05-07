  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Mother of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery can’t bring herself to watch video of the deadly shooting

May 7, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

The grieving mother of a black jogger who was shot and killed by two white men while out on a run in Georgia said she has not been able to watch the newly surfaced video showing the deadly confrontation. “I don’t think I’ll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video. I had others that watched it that shared what they saw and that just was enough,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told ABC News in an interview Thursday.