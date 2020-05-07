May 7, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Mother of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery can’t bring herself to watch video of the deadly shooting
The grieving mother of a black jogger who was shot and killed by two white men while out on a run in Georgia said she has not been able to watch the newly surfaced video showing the deadly confrontation. “I don’t think I’ll ever be in a mental state where I can actually watch the video. I had others that watched it that shared what they saw and that just was enough,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told ABC News in an interview Thursday.