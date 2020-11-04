  1. Home
More Americans are on diets than 10 years ago, though that’s not keeping pace with obesity rates: CDC

November 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Theresa Braine
Shutterstock

Will the pandemic-ruled holidays take the edge off that Thanksgiving-and-beyond weight gain? Or will pandemic and election stress eating cancel out any changes? Overall, according to research conducted before the pandemic hit, obesity rates are rising faster than diet rates, recent research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found.