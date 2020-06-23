Michael Loccisano
More than 80% of U.S. coronavirus cases remain unaccounted for, new study suggests

June 23, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
Nelson Oliveira
Michael Loccisano

Researchers have long agreed that the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. is vastly undercounted, but a new study suggests the true figure could be many times higher than the official tally. The stunning estimate, discussed in a report published Monday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, is based on the number of patients who sought medical care while experiencing influenza-like symptoms in March but were never diagnosed with COVID-19, the flu or any other viral diseases.