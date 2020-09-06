Nathan Howard
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

More than 50 arrested at Portland demonstration as ‘fire bombs’ are thrown at officers, police say

September 6, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
Nathan Howard

Officials said a community member was hospitalized after being set ablaze by one of the fire bombs.