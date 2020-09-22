Foc Kan
‘Moonraker’ and ‘Day of the Jackal’ star Michael Lonsdale dead at 89

September 22, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Foc Kan

"Moonraker" villain portrayer Michael Lonsdale is dead at 89.