CIRO FUSCO
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Monster sinkhole swallows parking lot outside Italian hospital, forces evacuation of COVID patients

January 8, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
CIRO FUSCO

A humongous sinkhole in Italy forced the evacuation of COVID-19 patients.