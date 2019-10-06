Monday deals super roundup — put off work with these bargains

It's the beginning of a new week and we can't think of a better way of delaying getting back to work than by shopping some highly recommended products that are also on sale.

We've searched popular retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Ulta and more to curate this list of products. They're arranged by cost (from low-to-high) and feature a little something for everyone.

If you want to get an early jump on holiday-shopping, this would be a good place to start. (All cost information was current at time of publication.)

Deal of the Day

LG Nano 8 Series 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV

We are kicking off your week and our roundup of remarkable deals with a TV that will take your home entertainment possibilities to a whole new level. That's because LG's Nano 8 Series models deliver impeccable color and clarity brought to viewers via tiny particles that create vivid image quality. Get yours now for $1,696.99 and you'll save more than $500.

Best of the rest

1. Andalou Naturals

Do you like the idea of using natural products with organic, fair-trade sourced vegan ingredients that are cruelty free? Andalou Naturals' line of cleansers, toners, serums, creams and more are made with the brand's highest standards. You can shop on Ulta and get a second Andalou Naturals product 50% off when you purchase one during the retailer's limited-time special.

2. Real Techniques Custom Cheek Brush

If you are always eager to try innovative beauty helpers, check out the Custom Cheek Brush by Real Techniques that's now marked down from $11.99 to $7.19. It's like having three brushes in one, as it is retractable with the touch of a button to create minimum, medium, or maximum coverage with your favorite powder, liquid, or cream makeup.

3. Martex Valentina Cotton Bath Towel

Macy's has great deals available now on bath items, like the Martex Valentina Bath Towel that's marked down 50%, making your price $19.87 for this bath-time essential. The stylish paisley pattern and 100% cotton construction will make it a welcome addition to your bathroom.

4. Skip Hop Greenwich Convertible Diaper Belt Bag

You can carry your essential items with style thanks to the Greenwich Convertible Diaper Belt Bag that resembles a crossbody bag yet is constructed with compartments for organizing diapers, wipes, and other items. Get yours while supplies last at the sale price of $23.98 -- a savings of 40%.

5. Parkland Bayside Candy Hearts Backpack

Kids love backpacks that have fun designs, and parents love user-friendly features. Fortunately the Bayside Candy Hearts Backpack offers both. It's adorned with colorful hearts and multiple roomy pockets, plus is constructed of recycled polyester for eco-conscious families. The price is pretty cool too -- only $23.98, marked down from $39.99.

6. Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-quart Oval Slow Cooker

The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Slow Cooker makes preparing a meal for the entire family simple, because it offers a generous 6-quart capacity and straightforward manual cook settings. This popular model is also easy to afford -- it's currently available for $23.99, which is a markdown of 52%.

7. Truly Me Floral Print Ruffle Romper

Now is a great time to stock up on kids' warm-weather fashions for next year, as many cute styles are available at seriously discounted prices. The Ruffle Romper by Truly Me caught our attention for its pretty floral print and carefree appeal, plus it can be worn with or without the tank top that comes with it. This adorable ensemble is on sale for $34.80, which is a savings of 40%.

8. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush

Don't leave the effectiveness of your oral hygiene routine to chance when an electric toothbrush can boost your chances of having healthy teeth and gums. Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean is on sale from $69.99 to $49.95, a reasonable price to pay for the sonic technology it produces that is up to seven-times more effective at removing plaque than a standard toothbrush.

9. Le Vieux Donjon Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc

Wine critics agree that Le Vieux Donjon Chateauneuf-du-Pape Blanc offers memorable fruity notes with spicy and smoky undertones that linger nicely on the palate, which could be why this 2017 white wine received 93 points from both Vinous and Wine Spectator. You can experience it too for only $50, which is marked down 33% off the usual $75 price.

10. Cuisinart 12-cup Programmable Coffee Maker

Is it time to upgrade your old coffee maker? It you are looking for a premium brand, you'd have a difficult time finding a better deal that the Cuisinart 12-cup model that's marked down from $130 to $51.04. Along with the low price, you'll get numerous useful features including variable cup settings, programmable function, and built-in water filter.

11. Nike Energy Hooded Jacket

The boy's Nike Energy Hooded Jacket is designed for comfort and style, regardless of what type of sports your young man plays. It features thin, flexible material for a relaxed fit that's perfect for chilling and windy conditions. It's currently marked down from $70 to $52.49, and is available in sizes from XS to XL for boys of a wide range of ages.

12. Hotel Collection Luxury Supima Down Alternative Pillow

If you've ever wished you could have the comfort of a hotel pillow in your own bed, you'll probably be impressed with down-alternative pillows from Hotel Collection. King-sized Luxury Supima pillows are 50% off, so you'll pay only $84.99 per pillow to indulge in the fluffy, sleep-promoting comfort they provide.

13. All-New Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet

It's no secret that kids love tech, so Amazon designed a tablet with youngsters in mind. For only $99.99, you can purchase the Fire 7 Kids' Edition Tablet, so they can enjoy almost countless options of kid-friendly content. You'll appreciate the built-in parental controls and rugged kid-resistant case, and 2-year worry-free guarantee.

14. Andrew Marc Two-piece Suit

When it comes to special occasions, any young man would feel all grown up and dressed to impress in the Andrew Mark Two-piece Suit that's available at 33% off for $100.49. This boy's suit is structured similarly to adults' suits with a lined jacket, three-button cuffs, and stylish notched lapels.

15. Echo Plus

Echo devices offer smart technology that just keeps getting better, that's why we were excited to find the Echo Plus smart speaker on sale for $119.99, a discount of $30. In addition to delivering great sound quality, it has the Zigbee smart hub built in so you can find your favorite music, news, sports, and more plus control numerous smart devices in your home by simply asking Alexa.

16. Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum

Want to save $20 on a vacuum that's build with pet-owners in mind? The bagless Cleanview by Bissell is on sale for $139.99 and boasts a triple-action brush roll that dirt and pet hair can't escape. The swivel steering and automatic cord rewind are also capabilities that will take the hassle out of your cleaning routine.

17. Michael Kor's Houston Double-zip Crossgrain Leather Satchel

A versatile bag with fashionable looks by a top designer make the Houston Double-zip Leather Satchel an excellent find for $149 (a 50% savings). Created by Michael Kors, this practical bag comes in several beautiful colors and has numerous pockets including two large zippered compartments, all in a sleek silhouette.

18. Graco Modes Stroller

We love the versatility of the Graco Modes Stroller that has a reversible seat so your child can face you or the journey in front of them. This model is also compatible with Graco car seats that have the proprietary Click Connect systems, so you'll be able to use it from your child's infancy through their toddler years. Buy now and you'll save $40, making your price $159.99.

19. Travelpro Crew 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase

Whether you travel frequently or only take an occasional trip, you need a spacious suitcase like the Travelpro Crew 25" Suitcase that's built to expand as you stuff it with your items. The unbeatable price of $215.99 is an incredible 60% off.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.