Monday deals super roundup

The last quarter of the year can be extremely stressful for all kinds of people. Between wrapping up the year for business and preparing for the holidays -- it seems like to-do lists don't get shorter this time of year.

Blow off some of that Monday stress with retail therapy. We've got 20 of the best mark downs we could find on the internet. Some of these are great for self care and pampering, others will help you cross some people off of your holiday shopping list.

We stand by all of these picks for their quality. They're ordered by cost (from lowest to highest) and all pricing data was current at time of publication.

Deal of the Day

Nike Men's Dry Woven Training Jacket: $32.50 (down from $65)

As the weather gets chilly, the right jacket will help you optimize your workouts or training without being too hot or constrictive. The Dry woven material used to make Nike's training jacket for men will keep him looking stylish while feeling warm and comfortable while coming and going to the gym. Buy from Macy's

Best of the rest

1. Anthropologie Adonia Travel Flatware Set: $10.80 (down from $18)

Have you ever ordered takeout and not had utensils to dig in? You'll avoid that problem with the Adonia Travel Flatware Set that comes with a fork, spoon, and chopsticks, each made of durable wood. You'll get an attractive pouch with the set so you can take it wherever you go. Buy from Nordstrom

2. Birgus WiFi Enabled Essential Oil Diffuser: $14.87 (down from $59)

Not only does the Birgus Essential Oil Diffuser emit room-refreshing aromas and colorful LED light, but it's also smart. Simply download the Birgus app to your device and you can control the scented mists and lighting by voice command via Alexa or Google Home. Buy from Amazon

3. The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter: $14.99 ( down from $21)

Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter will put you in the mood for the fall season, thanks to the delightful scent. But this lotion does more than just smell great, as it also delivers long-lasting moisture. And if you aren't into pumpkin, you can choose from Almond Milk and Honey, Banana, and Pink Grapefruit scents that are also on sale. Buy from Ulta

4. BLACK + DECKER Electric Leaf Blower: $24.99 (down from $50)

It's the season for raking leaves in many areas of the country, which makes cleanup a necessary task. Fortunately BLACK + DECKER's electric leaf blower makes it easy to keep lawns and walkways leaf-free. This powerful little machine weighs less than five pounds, yet delivers air speeds up to 180 MPH to make quick work of this autumn chore. Buy from Amazon

5. Kidde Nighthawk Plug-in Carbon Monoxide Detector: $26.98 (down from $71.50)

We love that the Nighthawk Carbon Monoxide Detector plugs right into a power outlet, but also has a backup battery in case of a power outage. The unit lasts 10 years, and even lets you know with a warning beep when it's time to replace it with a new model. Buy from Amazon

6. INC International Concepts Women's Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps: $34.63 (down from $69.50)

The Zitah Pointed Toe Pumps have timeless looks that never go out of style, and pair nicely with numerous fashions. What's more, these pretty pumps feel as good as they look, thanks to the memory foam lining. Buy from Macy's

7. Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer: Buy One, Get One 40% Off

You don't have to pay a premium price to get noticeable results when it comes to moisturizing your skin. That's because Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Moisturizer is made with the company's special retinol formula that also contains vitamins for a hydrating effect that can last all night and all day. Buy from Ulta

8. Cuisinart The Bakery Artisan Bread Toaster: $51.99 (down from $185)

Sometimes a standard toaster just won't do. If you enjoy toasting bagels, pastries, and artisan breads to a golden brown finish, check out Cuisinart's The Bakery Artisan Bread Toaster that has two slots that measure 10" X 1.5", which are wider and longer than those of traditional models. Buy from Amazon

9. Step2 Best Chef Kitchen Playset: $62.99 (down from $79.99)

We found an outstanding deal on a play kitchen set that will make your little ones feel like they are all grown up. With many realistic toy appliances and utensils plus moving parts and working sounds and lights, this set will inspire kids through hours of imaginative play. Buy on Amazon

10. Polo Ralph Lauren Leather Passcase Wallet: $63.75 (down from $85)

Every man needs a stylish wallet to neatly carry his cash, cards, and more. In addition to card slots and slip pockets, this Ralph Lauran wallet has a passcase that slides out, making it simple to access your ID. Buy from Nordstrom

11. DKNY Elissa Pebble Leather Crossbody: $74 (down from $148)

The Elissa Crossbody boasts a simplistic style that's easy to toss over shoulder and go. However, this DKNY bag has a chain strap and designer logo charm that give it an edgy look. It's available in a unique mango color with gold-tone hardware or black with silver-tone hardware. Buy from Macy's

12. Paul Mitchell Express Ion Turbolight+ Hair Dryer: $75 (down from $150)

You've probably heard of Paul Mitchell's salon-quality hair care products, but did you know the brand also makes styling tools? The Express Ion Turbolight lives up to its name, as it delivers hair-smoothing infrared and ion technology while also being lightweight yet powerful. Buy from Ulta

13. JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $99.95 (down from $149)

The wireless convenience of a Bluetooth speaker is easy to love, but the Charge 3 by JBL offers reliable connectivity and so much more. You can expect impressive sound, long battery life, and a waterproof build from this portable speaker that's ready to go wherever you want to take your favorite sounds. Buy from Amazon

14. Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: $99.99 (down from $145.99)

The K-Select offers all of the features coffee drinkers love in a Keurig, including four cup size options and straightforward controls. The removable, easy-to-fill reservoir can hold as much as 52 ounces of water. This money-saving deal also includes a water filter and six K-Cups to get you started. Buy from Amazon

15. Chi Titanium Temperature Control 1" Hairstyling Iron: $109.99 (down from $119.99)

Styling tools that have titanium technology help keep hair looking soft and smooth, while reliable, even heat locks in your style. The Titanium Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron offers both capabilities, and is manufactured by a brand that's known for its salon-quality stylers. Buy from Ulta

16. Coleman 8-person Tent with Screen Room: $133.99 (down from $249.99)

Even if you put your camping gear away until next summer, now is a great time to catch low prices on essential outdoor items like Coleman's 8-person tent. Not only does it have ample interior space for two queen-sized air mattresses, but the bonus screened room provides an additional area to relax and enjoy the surrounding nature of your favorite camping spot. Buy from Amazon

17. Shark Rotator Powered LIft-Away TruPet Upright Vacuum: $272.99 (down from $399.99)

Whether your old vacuum's suction power isn't what it use to be, or you've simply always wanted to own a machine with superior cleaning capabilities, the Shark TruPet is for you. This top-selling upright offers an impressive feature set that includes swivel steering, sealed HEPA filtration system, removable canister, and rotator-powered technology. Buy from Amazon

18. LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV with Alexa: $426.99 (down from $699)

LG's line of TVs with the brand's AI ThinQ technology are at your command, because they have built-in Alexa and Google Assistant to make your entertainment smart and responsive. This gorgeous 55-inch model also delivers awe-inspiring 4K resolution that bring crisp images and brilliant colors to your screen. Buy from Amazon

19. Versace Univers Bracelet Watch: $971.25 (down from $1,295)

If you are looking for a watch to celebrate your success, check out the Univers Bracelet Watch by fashion icon Versace. This Swiss-made timepiece in crafted in gold-tone metal with the Versace logo on the face and topring. It's stylish enough for dressy occasions yet could just as easily be worn every day. Buy from Nordstrom

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

