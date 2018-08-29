Mommy Moments in Westhampton Beach

















Back in June...my friend Colette mentioned a "Mommy Moments salon" that she was organizing through the Westhampton Beach Preforming Arts Center and asked me if I'd like to participate. Colette knew all the kids classes but there was not enough being offered to the adults. She developed this weekly gathering for locals to come by and spend 45 minutes listening to different women speak about what they do. I was thrilled and flattered to be included in the mix!