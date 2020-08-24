Mom charged with murder in death of 8-year-old boy who was found ‘ice cold’ after being locked in garage: authorities

A Minnesota woman is facing new charges in the 2018 death of one her children, an 8-year-old boy who was found “ice cold” after being locked in a garage overnight, authorities said. A grand jury last week indicted Tasha Tennin, 36, with first-degree murder while committing child abuse and unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.