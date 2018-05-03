Mole poblano is a Cinco de Mayo treat

A Cinco de Mayo celebration isn’t complete without serving mole poblano — a traditional dish that originated in the Mexican city of Puebla and passed down from generation to generation.

It’s creamy, dark-chocolate sauce consisting of about 40 various spices is typically poured over chicken or turkey and served with Mexican-style rice and frijoles.

Restaurants in New York have already been rolling out the iconic dish, different flavored margaritas, as well as guacamole and chips for hungry customers celebrating the holiday — which commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

At Long Island City’s Case Enrique, Chef Cosme Aguilar, a Chiapas native, whips up delicacies from southern Mexico — including the restaurant's famous mole de piaxtla, a dish he named after a town in Puebla where his father was raised.

The mole de piaxtla — made with dried chilies, chocolate, raisins, almonds, plantains and other ingredients — along with Chamorro de Borrego and the carne asada are some of Casa Enrique’s staple dishes ordered all-year round and on Cinco de Mayo.

“Mexicans don’t really celebrate Cinco de Mayo. It’s mostly celebrated in the United States,” Aguilar tells Viva in Spanish. “The day that makes us feel proud to be Mexicans is the 16th of September — Mexico’s Independence Day.”

Joe Quintana, Regional Executive Chef at Rosa Mexicano, says diners flock to the restaurant’s various locations on Cinco de Mayo because they know their mole poblano is authentic and made with love.

“The secret to making great mole, especially mole poblano, is maintaining the balance because it has so many ingredients in it,” Quintana says. “The amount of chocolate and cinnamon is so important.”

Quintana — who’s been with Rosa Mexicano for 13 years — says some ingredients include tortillas, peanuts, apples for sweetness, mulato peppers, bread, garlic and onions, but the main one is chocolate, which is added towards the end to create the paste.

“It all depends on the chile,” the chef says. “Sometimes the chile that we get is a little bit too bitter; then we would add a little bit more chocolate.”

Born in Brooklyn to Puerto Rican parents, Quintana says he learned to cook the Mexican cuisine while working on Fire Island and has always been amazed at how mole poblano is ever-evolving in the kitchen.

“The dish has so much more creation now than it did in the past,” he says. “People are always trying to do new things and add different ingredients to bring it up another level.”