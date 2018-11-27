A Modern Plaid Tartan Christmas Table



For Christmases past, I've done modern monochromatic, trendy millennial and golden chic for my table decorations. So this year, I wanted to create something a little more traditional, and was inspired by tartan or plaid for my table design.

Red is my favorite color, and I used it as a predominant shade in my holiday tablescape, alongside touches of green and gold for sparkle and a little modernity!

Keep reading to see how you can re-create this look at home for the holidays!

