December 17, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Model Joselyn Cano, known as ‘Mexican Kim Kardashian,’ reportedly dead after botched butt lift surgery
Joselyn Cano, a model and social media influencer known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian,” has died following a botched medical procedure, according to multiple reports. The California resident, who was also a fashion designer and had nearly 13 million followers on Instagram, died last week at age 30, the Akes Family Funeral Homes said in a YouTube video featuring her funeral.