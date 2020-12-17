  1. Home
Model Joselyn Cano, known as 'Mexican Kim Kardashian,' reportedly dead after botched butt lift surgery

December 17, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Instagram

Joselyn Cano, a model and social media influencer known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian,” has died following a botched medical procedure, according to multiple reports. The California resident, who was also a fashion designer and had nearly 13 million followers on Instagram, died last week at age 30, the Akes Family Funeral Homes said in a YouTube video featuring her funeral.