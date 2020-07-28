Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun
Mo Gaba, Baltimore sports superfan, dies at age 14 from cancer

July 28, 2020
By
Mo announced a Ravens draft pick by Braille in 2019 and was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame.